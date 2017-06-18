Philippines eyes truce with communist rebels amid siege

The Philippine government said Sunday that it would suspend offensives against communist guerrillas to reciprocate a similar plan by the insurgents and allow troops to focus on quelling a bloody siege by ISIS-aligned militants that has dragged on for nearly a month in a southern city.



Troops have been battling communist and Muslim militants simultaneously in the country's south.



Three communist guerrillas were killed in Davao Oriental province and two others died in Compostela Valley in separate clashes with army troops Saturday, military officials said.



The latest flaring of fighting involving the communist insurgents erupted as thousands of troops and police struggled to end a 27-day siege by Muslim militants aligned with the Islamic State group in southern Marawi city.

