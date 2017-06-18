Nigeria says half of govt food aid never reached victims of Boko Haram

At least half of Nigerian government food aid sent northeast for hungry people driven from their homes by Boko Haram has been "diverted" and never reached them, a government official said.



Some 1.5 million people are on the brink of famine in the northeast, where the militant group has killed more than 20,000 people and forced 2.7 million to flee during its eight-year uprising to create an Islamic caliphate.



Akande said 1,376 military personnel and 656 armed police would guard the food as it was moved from warehouses and distributed to displaced people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe -- the three states worst hit by the insurgency.

...