London mayor admits public anger over deadly fire

London's mayor said Sunday that the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 58 people are presumed dead, was caused by "mistakes and neglect", as he acknowledged growing public frustration and anger.



Sadiq Khan visited a church near the burnt-out residential tower to attend a service which remembered victims of Wednesday's tragedy, when a 24-storey social housing block went up in flames.



Prime Minister Theresa May has announced a judge-led public inquiry into the disaster.



A minute's silence will be held at 11:00am (1000 GMT) across Britain on Monday to remember the victims.



Only one victim has been formally identified so far: 23-year-old Syrian refugee Mohammad Alhajali.



The Sun called the inferno "the most unforgivable tragedy of our age.

...