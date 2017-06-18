Trump attorney says president not under investigation

A member of the president's outside legal team said Sunday that Donald Trump is not under federal investigation, days after Trump appeared to confirm he was with a tweet about being the target of a "witch hunt".



Appearing on a series of morning news programs, attorney Jay Sekulow said that a Friday tweet from Trump was specifically directed at a story in The Washington Post about the expanding probe into Russia's election meddling.



The White House used a memo he wrote to justify Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, but Trump's firing of Comey may now be part of the probe.



Sekulow said that Trump has not been notified of any investigation and that the latest information they have is from Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.



Sen. Marco Rubio said Sunday that he does not expect Trump to seek to fire them.



Schiff also said he believes recent congressional testimony from Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions points to signs of possible obstruction by Trump that warrant further investigation.

...