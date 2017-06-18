IS threat in Southeast Asia raises alarm in Washington

Southeast Asia's jihadis who fought by the hundreds for the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria now have a different battle closer to home in the southern Philippines.



Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Congress last week a long-running U.S. military operation to help Philippine forces contain extremist fighters was canceled prematurely three years ago.



U.S. intelligence and counterterrorism officials note that IS has publicly accepted pledges from various groups in the Philippines. In a June 2016 video, it called on followers in Southeast Asia to go to the Philippines if they cannot reach Syria.



The same men were instrumental in the 9/11 attacks on the United States.



More than 500 U.S. special forces were based in the Mindanao region from 2002 to 2014, advising and training Filipino forces against the Abu Sayyaf, a group notorious for bombings and kidnappings.



Supporting the Philippines isn't straightforward in Washington.



The Pentagon retains between 50 and 100 special forces in the region.



Duterte has retreated from threats to expel U.S. forces from the Philippines as he seeks better ties with China.

