Macron party wins massive majority in French parliament

French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party won a massive majority in parliamentary elections on Sunday, early projections showed, dominating the country's traditional forces in a dramatic re-drawing of the political map.



Macron's year-old Republic on the Move (REM) and their allies were set to win between 355 and 425 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, according to partial results after the second round of an election in which many high-profile figures were thrown out.



The result, if confirmed, would give 39-year-old Macron one of France's biggest post-war majorities, strengthening his hand in implementing his business-friendly, pro-EU programme.



Just months ago, Macron was given little chance of becoming president, never mind dominating parliament, but he and the movement he founded 16 months ago have tapped into widespread desire for wholesale change.



The party lost around 200 seats after five years in power under former president Francois Hollande, leaving them with only around 27 to 49 seats.

