Britain hurtles into the Brexit unknown



With her strategy unclear and her position insecure, Prime Minister Theresa May plunges this week into tortuous divorce talks with the European Union that will shape Britain's prosperity and global influence for generations to come.



The other 27 members of the EU combined have about five times the economic might of Britain.



The turmoil of the eurozone crisis, fears in Britain about immigration and a series of miscalculations by former Prime Minister David Cameron prompted Britain to vote by 52 to 48 percent for Brexit in a June 23 referendum last year.



The situation in Ireland, where the only land border between the EU and United Kingdom will lie, will also be discussed.



The EU wants to deal with the first phase of divorce talks before moving on next year to discuss trade, though EU officials acknowledge that the agreements to be reached before Britain leaves can only be concluded as a whole package simultaneously.

...