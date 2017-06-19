To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier’s strange, sad trip

Over and over, Otto Warmbier apologized and begged – at first calmly, then choking up and finally in tears – to be reunited with his family.



"I have made the worst mistake of my life!" he exclaimed as his formally staged Feb. 29, 2016, "confession" to anti-state activities ended in Pyongyang.



More than 15 months later, he has finally been reunited with his parents and two younger siblings.



If life had gone to plan, he today would be in his first month as a new graduate of the University of Virginia.



He had planned to study abroad in his third year of college in China and heard about Chinese travel companies offering trips to North Korea.



Warmbier was abruptly pulled out of the airport security line, Gratton said.



Warmbier's father has accused the tour company of helping lure Americans to North Korea. The company has claimed Warmbier was the first to be arrested of the 7,000 people it had taken to North Korea.

...