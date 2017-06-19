At least 62 killed in forest fire raging in Portugal

A huge forest fire raging since Saturday in central Portugal has killed at least 62 people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee, the government said Sunday. "The dimension of this fire was such that we don't have memory of such a human tragedy," Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in Pedrogao Grande, the mountainous region about 200 kilometers northeast of Lisbon.



Most victims were caught in their vehicles on the road while fleeing flames that were destroying their homes.



In one village of Nodeirinho, where 11 residents died, state television RTP showed burned-out cars and blackened houses. Shocked residents said a whole family that was trying to flee their home in a car had been caught in "a tornado of flames".



More than 600 firefighters were still battling the flames Sunday.

...