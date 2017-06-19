Bombing at crowded mall in Colombia kills three

A homemade bomb placed rocked a busy mall in Colombia's capital filled with Father's Day shoppers over the weekend, killing three people, including a French woman, and wounding nine others.



The group, known as the ELN, carried out a spate of recent attacks against mostly police targets in Bogota, but leaders denied involvement in the latest bombing.



In February, the ELN claimed responsibility for a bombing near Bogota's bullring that killed one police officer and injured 20 other people.



Penalosa said the 25-year-old French victim, identified as Julie Huynh, had been in Bogota for six months working with a French-backed charity helping people displaced by Colombia's long conflict gain the skills and expertise needed to rebuild.

