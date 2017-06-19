Macron wins massive majority in Parliament

French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party won a massive majority in parliamentary elections Sunday, dominating the country's traditional forces in a dramatic redrawing of the political map. Macron's year-old La Republique en Marche (REM) and their allies were set to win between 355 and 425 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, according to partial results after the second round of an election in which many high-profile figures were thrown out.



The result, if confirmed, would give 39-year-old Macron one of France's biggest postwar majorities, strengthening his hand in implementing his program of business-friendly reforms.



Le Pen, who entered Parliament for the first time in her career, told supporters her FN had won at least six seats – but the party was certain to fall short of its target of 15 seats.



The party shed around 200 seats after five years in power under former President Francois Hollande, leaving them with only around 27 to 49 seats.



Les Republicains hung onto between 97 and 130 seats, down from over 200 in the last Parliament, and remain the main opposition party.

