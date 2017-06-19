London mosque attacker: 'I want to kill all Muslims'

The van swerved towards the people outside the Finsbury Park Mosque in north London just as they began to assist the man, who had collapsed.



Eyewitness Khalid Amin told BBC television that the van turned deliberately left and "just hit the people".



One man was trapped under the van and people tried to lift up the vehicle to free him.



Police said that one man had been arrested at the scene and that no further suspects had been identified.



Mohammed Kozbar, chairman of the Finsbury Park Mosque, called for Prime Minister Theresa May's government to take action.



The incident came after two terror attacks in London in the past three months involving vehicles ploughing into crowds of people, as well as the suicide bombing attack at a Manchester pop concert in May.

...