London police plead for calm after attack at mosque

London police, already stretched by a series of major incidents around the capital, are putting more officers on the street to reassure the public after a driver plowed into a crowd of people leaving a mosque early Monday.



Police say a suspect was arrested immediately after the attack, which is being treated as a terrorist incident.



The attack will stretch the capacity of authorities in Britain, who have faced four attacks in recent months, together with a major fire that has killed dozens.



Britain's terrorist alert has been set at "severe," meaning an attack is highly likely.



Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.

