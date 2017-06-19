79 people presumed dead in London tower block fire

Seventy-nine people are dead or missing and presumed dead following a devastating blaze in a London tower block, police said Monday, as Britain held a minute's silence for the victims.



Cundy said the search and recovery operation was ongoing in the burnt-out 24-story tower, which was built in 1974 and had received a major refurbishment that was completed last year.



Cundy promised an "exhaustive" criminal investigation into the fire that would also look at the refurbishment.



Cundy warned that the toll of 79 people could change.



London police on Sunday released images taken within the tower, saying conditions inside verged on the "indescribable".



The images were taken by a recovery team inside the 120 flats.

...