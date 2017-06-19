Iraqi journalist killed, 3 French wounded after Mosul mine: sources

Smoke billows following a reported car bomb, as Iraqi forces advance towards the Old City of Mosul on June 19, 2017 during the ongoing offensive to retake the last district still held by ISIS. AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
Iraqi forces launch final assault on ISIS-held Mosul Old City
Iraqi forces gain foothold at edge of Mosul medical complex
Iraq paramilitaries make fresh progress west of Mosul
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Iraqi forces launch final assault on ISIS-held Mosul Old City
Iraqi forces gain foothold at edge of Mosul medical complex
Iraq paramilitaries make fresh progress west of Mosul
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE