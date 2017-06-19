Brazil bans tear gas exports to Venezuela due to violence: sources

Brazil's government has halted exports of tear gas for use in Venezuela due to violent repression of protests there, two sources familiar with the decision said on Monday, a move that added to the diplomatic isolation of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro.



Brazil's Defense Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Relations made the joint decision in response to appeals by the Venezuelan opposition, the sources said.



The Defense Ministry said on Friday that Rio de Janeiro-based Condor Tecnologias N?o-Letais had not shipped tear gas canisters to Venezuela's armed forces as negotiated in April, without giving a reason.



Condor confirmed on Friday that it had two active contracts in Venezuela, but declined to comment on specific shipments.

