BEIRUT

World

Brazil bans tear gas exports to Venezuela due to violence: sources

Opposition activists clash with riot police whilst protesting against the government of President Nicolas Maduro along the Francisco Fajardo motorway in Caracas on June 19, 2017. Venezuela's Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid to put on trial several senior judges accused of favoring embattled President Nicolas Maduro as he clings to power in the face of deadly unrest. / AFP / JUAN BARRETO

Reuters

 

Recommended

Advertisement

Comments

Your feedback is important to us!

We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.

Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.

Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)

comments powered by Disqus

Advertisement
Advertisement

FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE

Interested in knowing more about this story?

Click here