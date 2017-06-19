Car ploughs into police van in Paris Champs-Elysees 'attack'

A 31-year-old man on a jihadist watchlist rammed a car loaded with guns and a gas bottle into a police van on the Champs-Elysees on Monday but inflicted no casualties, in the latest of a string of attacks in Paris, sources said.



The attack -- which occurred just a short distance from where a jihadist shot dead a police officer, two months earlier -- was carried out by an individual who had been on France's security watchlist since 2015 for membership of "the radical Islamist movement," sources close to the probe said.



Police closed two of the Metro stations on the Champs-Elysees, but two hours after the attack tourists were back taking selfies of the Arc de Triomphe and visiting shops.



The attack Monday was the latest of a string in France and Britain.



It was the second terror attack this month in the British capital.



France remains under a state of emergency imposed after the November 2015 attacks in Paris, when Islamic State jihadists slaughtered 130 people in a night of carnage at venues across the city.

