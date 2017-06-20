Real victory in five years’ time: Macron camp

President Emmanuel Macron's government Monday promised to reshape France's political landscape after winning the commanding parliamentary majority he sought to push through far-reaching pro-growth reforms. Macron's centrist Republic on the Move party and its center-right MoDem ally won 350 out of 577 lower house seats in Sunday's election, which marked a record low turnout for a parliamentary ballot in the postwar Fifth Republic.



Though lower than forecast by pollsters, Macron's majority swept aside France's main traditional parties, humiliating the Socialists and conservative The Republicans party that had alternated in power for decades.



Macron wants to move quickly on relaxing labor regulations before overhauling France's unwieldy pension system next year.



Sunday's high abstention rate means Macron will also have to tread carefully with reforms in a country with muscular trade unions and a history of street protests that have forced many a government to dilute new legislation. But with his wins in last month's presidential election and Sunday's Parliament vote, he has routed the old political class.

