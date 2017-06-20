Rich Venezuelans eat sushi, guzzle cocktails during chaos

While most Venezuelans struggle to buy food and make ends meet, a small group still manages to eat sushi and sip cocktails in exclusive discos and country clubs.



While the mass protests against President Nicolas Maduro show that Venezuelans' anger at their hardship is boiling over, the well-off are still managing to have fun.



The Buddha Bar opened in 2015, when the economic crisis was already well underway.



One customer, Ahisquel, says she joins in the protests herself but still comes to the bar once a week with her husband, an oil executive.



Even rich Venezuelans are affected by the country's soaring inflation rate.



Many rich Venezuelans have left the country for Miami, Los Angeles or Madrid since Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez launched his socialist "revolution".



New money talks in a country where Maduro is striving to continue Chavez's "revolution".



Venezuela has one of the highest annual murder rates in the world: 70 for every 100,000 people last year, according to U.N. data.

