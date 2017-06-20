With the clock ticking, U.K., EU play up chance of deal

The Brussels talks began almost a year after Britain unexpectedly voted in a referendum to leave the EU and less than two weeks after Prime Minister Theresa May lost her overall majority in snap elections that raised questions about the stability of the government the EU faces.



Davis, taking up the historical theme, quoted British wartime leader Winston Churchill.



Davis, answering a question, said Britain's negotiating position had not changed as a result of his Conservative Party's poor showing in recent elections.



Davis, a veteran campaigner against EU membership, said he sought quick and substantive progress in what is scheduled to be a two-year negotiation before Britain leaves the EU.



Barnier said after welcoming Davis that it was important to tackle uncertainties caused by Brexit.



With or without a deal, Britain will be out of the EU on March 30, 2019 .

