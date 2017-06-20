London Grenfell Tower fire death toll hits 79

London police said 79 people are now believed to have died in the fire that swept through a high-rise apartment building last week, making it the deadliest blaze in recent British history. Authorities increased the count Monday after spending the weekend working with families to identify all those who are missing and believed to have died inside the 24-story Grenfell Tower, as well as the five victims that have been formally identified, Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters.



The Grenfell Tower disaster is now the deadliest fire in mainland Britain since at least the turn of the last century.

...