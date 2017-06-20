A look at what is ahead for Brexit

DIVORCE FIRST



They will first have to unravel the British from the EU, which will be challenging to say the least.



Only when there is "sufficient progress" does the EU want to look at creating a new relationship with Britain on things like trade and migration.



It means clarifying the fate of EU citizens in Britain and vice versa, how to manage the border between Ireland and the U.K., and how much Britain will pay.



EU nations and the European Parliament will have to approve any future deal and that can take months.

...