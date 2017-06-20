Philippines launches offensive in hope of recapturing Marawi by weekend festival

Philippine aircraft bombed rebel positions and ground troops launched a renewed push against Islamist militants holed up in a southern city on Tuesday, with the aim was to wrap up the fighting before the weekend Eid festival, a spokesman said.



The offensive came amid worry that rebel reinforcements could arrive after Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.



Padilla said the military aimed to prevent the conflict from escalating after Ramadan ends.



Some Muslim residents of Marawi said other groups could join the fighting after Ramadan.



As of Monday, the military said 257 militants, 62 soldiers and 26 civilians had been killed.

...