Top US Navy commander in Japan over destroyer crash

The U.S. Navy's top commander visited Japan Tuesday to meet with the grieving families of seven sailors killed in a weekend accident, as investigators continue their probe into the cause of the collision with a container ship.



Admiral John Richardson arrived at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka on the outskirts of Tokyo to meet with bereaved families and officers who served on the USS Fitzgerald, said Commander Ron Flanders, press officer at the US Naval Forces in Japan.



Originally, the Japan Coast Guard believed the crash occurred at 2:20 am Saturday (1720 GMT Friday) but its crew members have later told Japanese investigators that the incident happened at 1:30 am.

