Myanmar sentences 'exorcist' to death for child murders

A self-proclaimed sorcerer was sentenced to death by a Yangon court on Tuesday for killing three children in an exorcism ritual he believed would banish evil spirits that possessed them.



Black magic practitioner Tun Naing was convicted of beating to death two toddlers and an eight-month-old baby late last year in a tiny village outside Myanmar's commercial capital.



Myanmar still has capital punishment on the books but has not executed anyone for decades, so the sentence may end up being commuted to 20 years in jail.



The case of the three children in October shocked many in Myanmar, where belief in the magical is part of the fabric of everyday life.

