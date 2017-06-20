French armed forces minister Goulard quits as probe overshadows her party

France's armed forces minister Sylvie Goulard quit the government on Tuesday saying she did not want to be considered in the coming reshuffle because of the investigation overshadowing her party's affairs in the European parliament.



Goulard is a member of Modem, the centrist party that allied itself to President Emmanuel Macron's party in the presidential and legislative elections, but which now faces an inquiry over the way it hired parliamentary assistants in the European parliament.

...