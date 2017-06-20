Protester killed in street clashes near Kabul bombing site

Kabul authorities Tuesday demolished a sit-in camp erected to protest spiraling insecurity, triggering street clashes that left at least one demonstrator dead in the latest bout of violence to shake the city.



People enraged by rising insecurity had established a protest tent near the bombing site, demanding the resignation of President Ashraf Ghani's government.



Protest organizers claimed two demonstrators were killed and 12 were detained by authorities.



Protesters had set up at least six sit-in camps around Kabul after those clashes.

