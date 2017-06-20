Police question 'troubled' anti-Muslim van attacker

Police on Tuesday questioned a man suspected of deliberately mowing down Muslims in London, as the interior minister said Britain was "bruised but not broken" by a series of terror attacks.



Britain was coming to terms with the aftermath of its fourth bloody assault in three months following Monday's van attack on worshippers leaving the Finsbury Park Mosque in north London.



Police are treating the incident as a terror attack and British Prime Minister Theresa May described it as "sickening", vowing Monday to fight extremism in all its forms.



- Suspect saved by imam --



London police chief Cressida Dick said the incident was "quite clearly an attack on Muslims" and promised a stepped-up police presence near mosques as the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close.



The three previous terror attacks in recent months were all Islamist-inspired.



On June 3, eight people were killed in a van and knife attack on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market.

