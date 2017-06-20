Pakistan begins building border fence over Afghan objections

Pakistan said Tuesday that it has begun building a fence along its border with Afghanistan to improve security, a move that has angered authorities in Kabul.



Afghanistan and Pakistan have long accused each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along their porous frontier, but Afghanistan is opposed to the building of the fence.



"Pakistan has no right to fence or construct any building along the border with Afghanistan," said Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Interior Ministry. He warned of retaliatory action, referring to previous firefights that erupted when Pakistan sought to build border fortifications.

...