Europe sees economic upswing over U.K.

When Britain voted to leave the European Union a year ago, proponents argued Britain's economy was being held back by the slow-growing, dysfunctional bloc.



The situation could embolden the EU negotiators in the Brexit talks and weaken the British side, though it is still far from certain how the talks, which are due to last two years, will play out. For Britain, it's a role reversal, having been buoyed by strong growth in recent times – even after the momentous vote on June 23, 2016 to leave the EU.



Rather than fall into recession in the wake of the Brexit vote, as many economists had predicted, Britain last year was one of the fastest-growing economies among the Group of Seven industrial nations.



The upshot is that Britain is now at the bottom of the G-7 growth table.



While the situation in Britain has clearly worsened, it has gotten brighter in the rest of the EU.



The same can be said for the wider eurozone economy, which grew by 0.6 percent in the first three months of the year.



The worry for Britain is that the EU will be able to tough it out a bit more than it could have done a year ago.

