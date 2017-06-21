Two ministers quit French government

French Defense Minister Sylvie Goulard unexpectedly quit her job Tuesday, saying she did not want to stay on because of an investigation overshadowing her MoDem party's affairs in the European Parliament. That followed an announcement late Monday that Richard Ferrand, an aide to President Emmanuel Macron and minister for territorial planning, facing a separate judicial investigation, would move out of government to a job as leader of his party in Parliament.



LRM's solid majority in Parliament means Macron will not depend on MoDem's votes to get legislation through Parliament, giving him more margin of maneuver on how to deal with them and whether to keep them in government.



De Sarnez, a former EU lawmaker who was elected to France's Parliament Sunday, told Reuters she would be happy to stay on in government but would be equally happy to head the MoDem group in Parliament.

...