United States beefs up Russia sanctions

The U.S. Tuesday imposed a fresh round of trade sanctions on Russia and Ukrainian separatists, toughening the stance just as President Donald Trump was hosting his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko.



The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 38 individuals and organizations, including two Russian government officials and 11 others who operate in the annexed Ukrainian region of Crimea.



Treasury also barred Americans from offering new loans of greater than 90 days to 20 subsidiaries of the Russian energy firm Transneft, which already was subject to U.S. sanctions. Washington's move came the day after the European Union rolled over for another year its own sanctions imposed to protest Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

...