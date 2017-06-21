Rebels attack Philippine village, possibly to divert troops

Gen. Restituto Padilla said the gunmen targeted an army outpost and a patrol base of pro-government militiamen, who fired back and were later reinforced by army troops.



Padilla said no one has been reported hurt, the situation has been addressed, and the gunmen have retreated.



He said it was possible the attack was intended to disrupt an ongoing military offensive against a separate group of militants aligned with the Islamic State group who laid siege on Marawi city.



Last month, about 500 militants laid siege on Marawi, a mosque-dotted center of the Islamic faith in the country's south, after a failed attempt by government forces to capture a top militant suspect.



The U.S. military in recent weeks deployed a P3 Orion aircraft to provide surveillance and intelligence to troops battling more than 100 gunmen holding an unspecified number of hostages in four remaining Marawi villages.

...