S. Korea says N. Korea drones 'grave provocation'

Suspected North Korean drone surveillance is a "grave provocation" which violates the Korean War truce, Seoul said Wednesday, demanding a United Nations probe into a drone that crashed near the border.



South Korea in recent years has repeatedly accused the North of flying suspected spy drones across the tense border bisecting the peninsula.



A year later, South Korea triggered an anti-aircraft warning and sent an attack helicopter and fighter jet to track down a drone that crossed the border.



South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In this month urged the military to establish a system to efficiently deal with the North's drones.

