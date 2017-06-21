Belgium has identified station bomber: interior minister

Belgian counter-terrorism police are investigating the identity of a suspected suicide bomber shot dead by troops guarding a Brussels railway station after he set off explosives that failed to injure anyone.



The Belgian capital, home to the headquarters of NATO and the European Union, has been on high alert since a Brussels-based ISIS cell organised an attack that killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015 .



Witnesses spoke of a man who shouted Islamist slogans, including "Allahu akbar" -- God is greatest -- in Arabic, in an underground area of the station still busy with commuters making their way home and seemed to set off one or two small blasts.



With ISIS under pressure in Syria -- where Belgium has been the most fertile European recruiting ground for foreign Islamist fighters -- he said attacks in Europe could increase, although many would be by "amateurs" doing little harm.

...