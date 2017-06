(FILES) This file photo taken on September 4, 2015 shows the pictures of suspected human traffickers arrested over the death of 71 refugees found in an abandoned refrigerated truck on an Austrian highway near the Hungary border on August 27, 2015, on display during a press conference of (LtoR) Chief of Burgenland Police Hans-Peter Doskozil, Burgenland State prosecutor Johannes Fuchs and the spokeswoman for prosecutors Verena Strnad at the Burgenland's police headquarters in Eisenstadt, Austria,