Japan missile defense drill aims to ease concern over North Korean threat

Japan opened a missile defense drill to the public on Wednesday, a move it says will reassure the country it is ready to counter any missile attack by neighboring North Korea.



The drill is one of four being held across Japan.



North Korea has pushed ahead with its missile and nuclear weapons programs in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, and regularly threatens to destroy the United States, Japan and South Korea.



Japan will follow these up with a series of 30-second public information broadcasts and newspaper ads beginning Friday advising people what to do in the event of a North Korean missile attack, the Yomiuri newspaper said.

