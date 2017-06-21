Islamic militants take hostages at Philippine school: army

Islamic militants occupied a primary school and took hostages in a southern Philippine village on Wednesday, a few hours drive from a city where other militants were fighting a month-long war, authorities said.



The unrest occurred in Pigkawayan, a farming town about 160 kilometres (100 miles) from Marawi city where fighters linked to ISIS have been battling troops for a month in a conflict that has claimed hundreds of lives.



Padilla said the gunmen attacked the outpost at daybreak, then exchanged fire with troops in the morning before retreating in a hit-and-run assault typical of BIFF fighters.



However about six hours later Encinas reported the hostage crisis at the school.



The BIFF was blamed for attacking at least nine Mindanao towns in 2008, with the assaults claiming about 400 lives and forcing 600,000 people to flee their homes.

