Spain arrests three Moroccans, including suspected ISIS member

Spain said Wednesday that it had arrested three Moroccans, including a presumed member of ISIS whose profile matched those of terrorists implicated in recent attacks in Britain and France.



In 2016, police arrested at least 69 people as part of its fight against Islamist terrorism and have apprehended more than 35 people this year, according to ministry figures.



In 2004, Spain was hit by the deadliest Islamist attack on European soil, when 191 people were killed in bombings on commuter trains in Madrid.

