Britain's 'zombie government' presents Brexit laws

Prime Minister Theresa May, leading a "zombie" government after a disastrous election, on Wednesday unveiled a diluted program of action that included the mammoth legislation needed to take Britain out of the EU.



Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was ready to step in and build a rival government -- although he and other opposition parties lack the collective numbers to bring down May.



May has resisted calls to resign and is hoping for the support of the DUP's 10 MPs to boost her tally of 317 seats in the 650-seat parliament, but a deal has proved elusive so far.



The government has said this session of parliament will last two years -- meaning there would be no Queen's Speech next year -- in order to be able to pass the vast amount of Brexit-related legislation.



But opposition parties have said it is a way for the government to avoid being voted down in a Queen's Speech next year, when talks in Brussels are expected to get tougher ahead of Britain's expected EU exit in March 2019 .

