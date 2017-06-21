US, China meet on N. Korea after Trump points to failed Chinese effort

Top diplomats and defense chiefs from the United States and China began a day of talks in Washington on Wednesday looking for ways to press North Korea to give up its nuclear and missile programs.



The talks come a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Chinese efforts to persuade North Korea to rein in its weapons programs had failed, ratcheting up the rhetoric after the death of an American student who had been detained by Pyongyang.



The U.S. side is expected to press China to cooperate on a further toughening of international sanctions on North Korea.



At least I know China tried!" Trump wrote on Twitter.



It was unclear whether his remark represented a significant shift in his thinking in the U.S. effort to stop North Korea's nuclear program and its test-launching of missiles or a hardening in U.S. policy toward China.

...