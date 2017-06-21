US congressman's shooter had list of six lawmakers: FBI

The gunman who shot four people including a senior US lawmaker last week near Washington had kept a list of six members of Congress and was stockpiling ammunition, investigators said Wednesday.



Hodgkinson, who was from Illinois but was living in Virginia at the time of the shooting, launched his attack carrying two weapons, a 7.62mm SKS rifle and a 9mm handgun, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Early on June 14, Hodgkinson sprayed an Alexandria, Virginia baseball field with gunfire, wounding number three House Republican Steve Scalise, a US Capitol Police officer, a congressional aide and a lobbyist before police shot the assailant.

...