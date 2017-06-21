Trump to host Trump re-election fundraiser at Trump hotel

Three of President Donald Trump's roles converge next week as he holds his first major re-election fundraiser at his hotel in Washington.



Trump officially kicked off his re-election campaign on Inauguration Day by filing Federal Election Commission paperwork, making it the earliest such effort by a sitting president.



The June 28 fundraiser at the Trump International Hotel in Washington is for larger donors.



With the General Services Administration as his landlord -- and the president as the GSA's ultimate boss -- Trump has tried to distance himself from the property's finances.



The letter does not address what might happen to any profits from the hotel after Trump leaves office, or whether they will be transferred to Trump at that time.



Trump's October ribbon-cutting for the hotel's grand opening doubled as a campaign event.

...