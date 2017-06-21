Thousands attend slain Muslim teen's funeral in Virginia

Police said Hassanen was bludgeoned with a baseball bat early Sunday by a motorist who drove up to about 15 Muslim teenagers as they walked or bicycled along a road.



Most mourners were Muslim, but Christians and Jews attended as well.



In Virginia, hate crime charges can apply when a victim is targeted because of her religion, among other things. Fairfax County police said Martinez Torres chased the youngsters with a baseball bat, catching up with Hassanen and beating her after her friends had scattered.



Some Islamic leaders remain skeptical Hassanen's religion and appearance weren't a factor.



Joshua Salaam, the ADAMS Center's chaplain, told a press conference Tuesday that the mosque has faith in the police investigation.



At the same time, he said there are people in the Muslim community who are less concerned with the legalities of what constitutes a hate crime and have a more visceral reaction.

...