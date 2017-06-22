Teen’s slaying leaves doubt about motive in Muslim community

Islamic leaders are questioning Virginia detectives' insistence that the beating death of a teenage Muslim girl appears to have been a case of road rage, saying the attack looks all too much like a hate crime. Nabra Hassanen, 17, was bludgeoned with a baseball bat early Sunday by a motorist who drove up to about 15 Muslim teenagers as they walked or bicycled along a road, Fairfax County police said.



Ibrahim Hooper, a spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said there is a strong possibility the crime wouldn't have happened if the teenagers weren't Muslim.



CAIR called on Muslim communities to increase security during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in light of Hassanen's slaying and other recent crimes.



British authorities charged a man with terrorism Monday after he allegedly plowed his van into Muslim worshippers outside a London mosque, injuring at least nine people.



A hate crime in Virginia can bring up to five years behind bars if it results in injury.

...