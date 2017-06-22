Trump tweetstorms wash away White House press briefings

President Donald Trump has swapped traditional forms of White House transparency for direct but one-way communication through Twitter and speeches to friendly audiences. Sean Spicer, the embattled press secretary, spoke for 30 minutes Tuesday and didn't answer a number of basic questions, including whether the president believes Russia interfered in the 2016 election and whether Trump had seen the hotly debated Senate health care bill.



Once more-freewheeling exchanges, briefings have been shrinking both in length and content as Trump's senior aides clamp down on information and contend with the president's own lack of message discipline and preference for speaking directly to his fan base.



Trump hasn't held a full news conference since February, or participated in interviews since the end of April.



The White House's less-is-best approach to public information has become more pronounced since Trump returned from his nine-day, five-nation tour in late May.



White House officials believed the trip garnered good coverage even though the president eschewed a longtime presidential tradition of holding a news conference overseas and instead provided only limited public press briefings. About the same time, probes into Russian election interference and the Trump campaign's possible role in it provided a fresh incentive for the president and White House officials to avoid question-and-answer sessions sure to be dominated by the unwelcome topic.

...