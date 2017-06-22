FBI probe Michigan airport stabbing as 'terrorism'

A knife attack on a Michigan airport police officer Wednesday by a man yelling "Allahu Akbar" is being investigated as an act of terrorism, the FBI said.



The stabbing at Bishop International Airport, in the city of Flint, comes amid a wave of jihadist-inspired attacks in Europe, most recently a foiled bomb assault at a train station in Belgium.



The injured officer was identified as Jeff Neville, a 16-year airport police force veteran.



Neville wrestled Ftouhi to the ground during the assault until others could arrest him, police said.



Ftouhi's Canadian citizenship led to joint operations in Canada and the US, as authorities probed the incident.



Canadian media reported that police searched Ftouhi's home in Montreal and made three arrests in connection with the attack.



In this latest incident, the FBI's Gelios said the Flint attacker was unknown to authorities.

