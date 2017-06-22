Philippines says Islamist fighters 'a little over 100'

Islamist militants holed up in a southern Philippines town have been cornered and their firepower is flagging, the military said Thursday, as the five-week battle for control of Marawi City raged on.



Jolted by the May 23 attack on Marawi, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines have launched joint patrols to control the movement of militants across their archipelagic region and their foreign ministers gathered in Manila on Thursday for talks.



Military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jo-Ar Herrera said on Thursday the number of militants holding out in Marawi had dwindled to "a little over 100".



The number of security forces and civilians killed stood at 67 and 26, respectively.

