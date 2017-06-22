Britain's Prince Philip, 96, leaves hospital: palace

Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, left hospital on Thursday after two nights inside for treatment of an infection, Buckingham Palace said.



Prince Philip was at Windsor Castle on Tuesday when he was taken to King Edward VII's Hospital.



Prince Philip had been due to accompany the monarch to the state opening of parliament on Wednesday as well as day two of the Royal Ascot horse races.



Prince Philip was with the monarch at the opening day of the Royal Ascot horse races near Windsor on Tuesday.



The prince has been the queen's dutiful husband for 70 years and announced his forthcoming retirement in May.

...