20 dead as car bomb hits bank in southern Afghanistan

Twenty people were killed Thursday when a powerful car bomb struck a bank in Afghanistan's Lashkar Gah city as government employees were queuing to withdraw salaries, the latest bloody attack during the holy month of Ramadan.



The Taliban effectively control or contest 10 of the 14 districts in Helmand, the deadliest province for British and US troops over the past decade.



US troops in Afghanistan now number about 8,400, and there are another 5,000 from NATO allies, a far cry from the US presence of more than 100,000 six years ago.



The Afghan conflict is the longest in American history, with US-led forces at war since the Taliban regime was ousted in 2001 .

